Capital ACLC recovers 114 stolen cars

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 114 cars worth 98.9 million and 23 motorbikes stolen from different cities and arrested 86 car-lifters during the ongoing year.

According to a senior police source on Thursday, a total of 114 cars were recovered out of which 72 were stolen from Islamabad, while others were stolen from other districts. In addition, a total of 23 motorbikes were recovered by the ACLC of which 11 were stolen from the federal capital and 12 were stolen from other cities.

Moreover, the anti-car lifting cell also recovered 22 non-custom paid vehicles during the said period. The source said that the police were making all out efforts to control crime in the city and to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens.