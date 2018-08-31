Fri August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

National

August 31, 2018

Capital ACLC recovers 114 stolen cars

Islamabad: Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of Islamabad Police has recovered 114 cars worth 98.9 million and 23 motorbikes stolen from different cities and arrested 86 car-lifters during the ongoing year.

According to a senior police source on Thursday, a total of 114 cars were recovered out of which 72 were stolen from Islamabad, while others were stolen from other districts. In addition, a total of 23 motorbikes were recovered by the ACLC of which 11 were stolen from the federal capital and 12 were stolen from other cities.

Moreover, the anti-car lifting cell also recovered 22 non-custom paid vehicles during the said period. The source said that the police were making all out efforts to control crime in the city and to ensure protection of the lives and properties of citizens.

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

