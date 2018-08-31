CDA launches operation against illegal marquee

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday launched an operation against an illegal marquee located adjacent to Country and Gun Club.

The Survey of Pakistan in its report had declared the marquee as illegal which was raised on instructions of then Administrator of the Club Faisal Sakhi Butt during the PPP tenure. The marquee comprising four big halls, however, was closed and yet to be made operational.

During the operation, led by Director Planning Muhammad Arshad Chohan, the enforcement team used heavy machinery but fell short of completing the task due to non-availability of required tools. According to an official of CDA, the authority would now hire the required tools to demolish halls which had been raised on concrete pillars.