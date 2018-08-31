Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Running aficionados participate in Karakoram Marathon

Islamabad: The first Pakistan Karakorum Marathon drew hundreds of running aficionados, including international record holders and prize winners, to the beautiful Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Aslam Khan of Ghizer area won the 42km full marathon in the men’s category and Careline Drew of the UK in the women’s category, while Shahid Ali was the winner of the 21km half marathon in men’s category and Nadia Raheem in the women’s category.

The event was held by the Serena Hotels in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force and Z Adventures.

Among participants were 35 international athletes from 24 countries and 35 Pakistani runners and 70 personnel of the country’s armed forces. They were offered accommodation by the five-star Serena Hotels and thus, getting the opportunity to see the country’s immense beauty and extraordinary tourist attractions. The seven-day adventure included visit to tourist spots in Islamabad and the country’s northern region.

The Pakistan Air Force handled the event’s logistics.

Project director Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem said the event showed the world Pakistan’s beauty and hospitality and promoted its soft image abroad.

“We have also been holding international ski federation races with the support of Serena Hotels but there’s no activity for the youths during the summer time. We intend to develop Naltar Valley as a model valley to be replicated in other parts of the country,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response