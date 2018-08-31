Running aficionados participate in Karakoram Marathon

Islamabad: The first Pakistan Karakorum Marathon drew hundreds of running aficionados, including international record holders and prize winners, to the beautiful Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Aslam Khan of Ghizer area won the 42km full marathon in the men’s category and Careline Drew of the UK in the women’s category, while Shahid Ali was the winner of the 21km half marathon in men’s category and Nadia Raheem in the women’s category.

The event was held by the Serena Hotels in collaboration with the Pakistan Air Force and Z Adventures.

Among participants were 35 international athletes from 24 countries and 35 Pakistani runners and 70 personnel of the country’s armed forces. They were offered accommodation by the five-star Serena Hotels and thus, getting the opportunity to see the country’s immense beauty and extraordinary tourist attractions. The seven-day adventure included visit to tourist spots in Islamabad and the country’s northern region.

The Pakistan Air Force handled the event’s logistics.

Project director Air Commodore Shahid Nadeem said the event showed the world Pakistan’s beauty and hospitality and promoted its soft image abroad.

“We have also been holding international ski federation races with the support of Serena Hotels but there’s no activity for the youths during the summer time. We intend to develop Naltar Valley as a model valley to be replicated in other parts of the country,” he said.