FDE fails to play its role under NAP’s mainstreaming of Madaris

Islamabad: Some 1,085 enrolled students in 40 Madrassa Schools under the National Action Plan (NAP) in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) slammed non provision of approved facilitation by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and its indifference towards the issues here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, Mohammad Shahid of a local Madrassa in the capital’s vicinity said that the students of the seminary lacked proper books, even had no registration in the FDE so that they could appear in the final board examinations .

"I solely deal with a total class of 35 students studying at nursery to primary level.

“There is a need for another trained tutor to impart quality education to the students," he added. The NCHD had successfully launched Madrassa School Project to bring seminaries in the mainstream and to provide formal education to the madrassa students in the ICT, Tribal Areas, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He said the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Islamabad, has the responsibility under Article 25-A to provide free education till the primary level to the citizens and urged the FDE being the major stakeholder in the project to pay due attention to the project. On contact, the FDE Director General Hasnat Qureshi remained unavailable for his version over the issue. However, the matter of madrassa schools’ registration, tutor training, provision of books and the directorates require attention towards these significant problems and demand attention on priority basis.

The mainstreaming of Madaris would have serious repercussions if the situation is left unabated. During a visit of various madrassa schools in the federal capital, it was observed that most of the students were acquiring basic level education from nursery to primary level alongwith madrassa curriculum while many of the institutes lacked syllabus books and also had insufficient staff.

Abdur Rehman, a teacher at a madrassa, informed that there were 55 students enrolled in his school while 29 of them were students studying at tertiary to primary level. He regretted that there were no proper books, notebooks and stationery available for the students.

The madrassa administration had managed to get some books on its own but were not appropriate to teach. He informed that most of the children belong to poor families and some are orphans.

"The registration of madrassas under the FDE was the most important step in the mainstreaming, which has been neglected,” adding as a result students were unable to appear in the board examinations at primary level.

The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) official, Rana Ijaz, said that it was a seemingly daunting task to convince the clerics and teachers in the seminary to teach the primary education syllabus to the hafiz studying Holy Quran and religious knowledge at their Madrassa.

Surprisingly, their response was quite impressive as they welcomed the initiative to enable students to come to the forefront and compete with other students in the field of education, he said.

He said at present, the madrassas at the provincial level were running efficiently without any impediment with proper availability of resources and facilities while the condition at federal level needs more improvement. The NCHD official on the occasion said PC-1 for the approval of establishing 500 more Madrassa Schools have been sent to the concerned ministry which also included training courses for tutors and other developed paraphernalia. He also vowed to provide books to all the madrassa schools from where complaints of lack of textbooks, stationery and notebooks were received.

By the end of September all the required books and essential items would be handed over by NCHD to the schools, he added. He said the project is the part of National Action Plan which needs to be implemented in its true spirit to curb the menace of extremism in the country.

Replying to a question, he said the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has collaborated with NCHD to register the madrassa schools and issue certificates to students appearing in board examination of grade 5 and 8. It will help the huffaz to continue their studies further at matriculate level and onwards, he remarked.

He said it was the need of the hour to bring about quantitative and qualitative improvement in the students of Deeni Madrassa, enabling them to attain standards of National Education System.

The religious seminaries students had no option left to continue their studies except teaching in Madrassas and mosques. The programme would help to improve their qualification standard and provide better career opportunities, he added.