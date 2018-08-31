KP senior minister vows to build Tourism Dept on modern lines

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan on Thursday said that concerted efforts would be made to introduce Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists and visitors to the province.

During his maiden visit to the Tourism Department on Thursday, the senior minister said that tourism activities would be promoted at international level to apprise foreigners of the tourism potential and beautiful places in the province.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abundant tourist spots and tourism potential but they needed to be explored, developed and introduced at global level to lure more visitors," Atif Khan said.

Earlier, the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, received a detailed briefing on the department's ongoing projects and future plans and activities.

Additional Secretary Babar Khan, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Director Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad, Director Culture Ajmal Khan, Deputy Director Shahbaz Khan, TCKP General Manager Admin and Properties Sajjad Hameed, Deputy Director Youth Affairs Tariq Khan and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Khan said that Tourism Department and its affiliated departments would be put on modern lines to facilitate tourists. He said that tourism was a key driver for socio-economic progress and the importance of tourism cannot be denied even in the today's modern world.

"The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is gifted with natural beauty of lush green valleys, snow-capped mountains, deserts, rivers, landscapes, rich cultural heritage, springs, streams and serene spots," he said, adding that scores of people come from abroad and across the country to visit serene places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to experience the beauty it has to offer.

The senior minister said the world was at the zenith of industrial, scientific and technological development but despite that people were in search of finding of solace, calm, rest of mind, leisure and entertainment. And all these, he added, could be found only in natural beauty and beautiful places.