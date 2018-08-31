Mansoor Rana likely to get new position

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The new leadership of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to appoint former international cricketer Mansoor Rana as assistant manager, sources told ‘The News’. He is currently serving as coach at the National Cricket Academy. The sources said that a list has been prepared of those employees who could be fired by the new chiefs.
