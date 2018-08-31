Happy homecoming as Enyimba snatch dramatic win

JOHANNESBURG: Wasiu Alalade scored in stoppage time to give Enyimba of Nigeria a 1-0 homecoming victory over CARA of Congo Brazzaville Wednesday and a CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals place.

The dramatic Group C triumph completed a joyous return home for the club based in southeastern city Aba to a renovated ground and a new artificial pitch.

Enyimba last played at home two years ago and a near-capacity crowd defied wet weather to create a vibrant atmosphere at the 15,000-capacity Enyimba International Football Stadium.

Victory lifted four-time African title winners Enyimba to the top of the final standings with 12 points and CARA also qualified for the knockout phase as runners-up with nine points.

Williamsville of the Ivory Coast, who had been expected to beat already-eliminated bottom club Djoliba of Mali in Abidjan, could only draw 0-0 and ended third a point behind CARA.

USM Alger of Algeria and Rayon Sports of Rwanda also booked places in the September 3 quarter-finals draw in Cairo by finishing first and second respectively in Group D.

A missed penalty did not prevent USM overcoming Gor Mahia of Kenya 2-1 in Algiers while Rayon scored early to edge out-of-contention Young Africans of Tanzania 1-0 in Kigali.The knockout-stage line-up was completed when Raja Casablanca of Morocco trounced Aduana Stars of Ghana 6-0 to win Group A.