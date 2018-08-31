Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording
Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday
Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit
Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police
PM promises all required resources to armed forces

PM promises all required resources to armed forces
Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects
ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

Sports

AFP
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on

LONDON: Newcastle’s miserable start to the season suffered another blow with a dramatic late 3-1 defeat to Championship side Nottingham Forest on Wednesday to crash out of the League Cup at the second round.

There was no such strife for Premier League high flyers Everton and Watford, who continued their unbeaten starts to the campaign with victories over Rotherham and Reading respectively to make round three.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez had been fiercely criticised for his negative approach in defeat to Chelsea on Sunday that left the Magpies with just one point from their opening three league games.

Benitez made seven changes for the visit to the City Ground but those coming in did their case little good as Daryl Murphy headed the hosts in front inside two minutes.

That looked like being enough for Forest, until Salomon Rondon registered his first goal for Newcastle with practically the visitors’ first decent chance two minutes into stoppage time.However, Forest weren’t to be denied as Matty Cash and Gil Dias struck in six added minutes to reach the last 32.

“I don’t agree that Forest were the better team and I’m not concerned by how we played,” said a defiant Benitez.“We did not create many chances so we need to improve in attack and keep working hard.

“It’s a long season, we knew it was going to be hard but we have confidence in ourselves.”

Everton got the job done much earlier as Gylfi Sigurdsson and a double from Dominic Calvert-Lewin eased Marco Silva’s men into the next round with a 3-1 win at Goodison.

Watford may be joint top of the Premier League with three wins from three, but the Hornets also have impressive depth as Javi Gracia made 11 changes for a 2-0 victory at Reading.

Isaac Success and Domingos Quina on his debut ensured it was a successful night for Gracia’s men.Millwall also reached round three after twice coming from behind to beat Plymouth 3-2 thanks to Aiden O’Brien’s 89th minute winner.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Ronaldo set for Old Trafford return with Juventus in Champions League

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response