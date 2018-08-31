Nadal speeds through at US Open, Murray sent packing

NEW YORK: World number one and defending champion Rafael Nadal steamed into the third round on another scorching day at the US Open on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over Vasek Pospisil.

Nadal, spared the worst of the heat thanks to his late-night start on Arthur Ashe Stadium, sped past Pospisil 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

His only hiccup came in the second set, when he dropped his serve to fall 2-4 down.“The conditions are tough,” Nadal said. “It was important to start very well with that break. To win in straight sets is always very positive, especially in these conditions. It’s almost midnight, very happy about the victory.”

Former champions Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro also advanced, while 2012 winner Andy Murray, like Wawrinka back at Flushing Meadows after missing last year through injury, was bounced by Fernando Verdasco.

Wawrinka survived searing mid-day heat and a spirited Ugo Humbert.He will face Canadian Milos Raonic for a place in the last 16.

Murray, the 2012 US Open winner, who was playing his first Grand Slam in 14 months, is still fighting to find full fitness after hip surgery in January.

He gave himself a mixed review after a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Spain’s Fernando Verdasco, whose only win over Murray in 14 prior meetings was at the 2009 Australian Open.

“I think some of the tennis I played today was some of the best I’ve played since I had the surgery or since I came back,” said Murray.

Del Potro defeated American Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4). He was delighted to get through in three sets, and not spend too long in the steamy sunshine.

Organisers again implemented an extreme heat policy that allowed both men and women a 10-minute heat break in matches extended beyond straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the Greek 20-year-old who came in with high expectations after beating four top-10 players en route to the Toronto Masters final, said the heat took a mental as well as physical toll.

“You don’t have fresh air to breathe — you breathe this heat that’s coming, the moisture that’s in the air. So you feel like you are empty,” said the 15th-seed, who fell 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to Russian Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev, who won his second ATP title of the season at Winston-Salem last week, booked a third-round meeting with 20th-seeded Croatian Borna Coric, a 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-3 winner over Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena.

Fifth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson made quick work of France’s Jeremy Chardy, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.

Anderson next faces rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov, who labored to a 6-4, 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over Italian Andreas Seppi.

Meanwhile Serena and Venus Williams set up a 30th career meeting.

Six-time champion Serena eased into Friday’s third-round encounter against her sister with a 6-2, 6-2 win over German world number 101 Carina Witthoeft on the back of 30 winners and 13 aces.

Venus, the 2000 and 2001 champion, made the third round for the 17th time with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Defending champion and third seed Sloane Stephens also made the third round with a marathon 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Ukraine qualifier Anhelina Kalinina.

Stephens triumphed after 2 hours and 46 minutes on Arthur Ashe Stadium and will next face two-time Australian Open champion and former world number one Victoria Azarenka.

The American needed treatment on a blistered right hand in the second set as the crushing effect of the heat and humidity took its toll.

However, the 10-minute heat break between the second and third sets proved a timely boost.

Ukrainian seventh seed Elina Svitolina cruised past Tatjana Maria 6-2, 6-3 to avenge a first-round defeat at the hands of the German player at Wimbledon last month.

Estonia’s Kaia Kanepi followed up her first-round win over world number one Simona Halep by seeing off Jil Teichmann of Switzerland 6-4, 6-3.However, ninth-seeded Julia Goerges, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon, slumped to a 7-6 (12/10), 6-3 defeat to Ekaterina Makarova of Russia.