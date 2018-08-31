Fri August 31, 2018
World

AFP
August 31, 2018

Yemeni journalist killed in shelling

ADEN: Yemeni journalist Ahmed Saleh al-Hamzi, head of the state news agency’s Baida bureau, was killed in shelling on Thursday, local media announced.

Saleh, who headed the state-run Saba news agency’s office in the embattled Baida province, was killed covering the fight between pro-government forces and Yemen’s Huthi rebels, Saba said.

The news agency said he was killed in a rebel attack. Aref al-Amri, head of the Baida media office, told AFP Saleh had been killed by shelling early Thursday morning. Abdullah al-Qadry, a Yemeni photographer and videographer who contributed to AFP, was killed in shelling on the border of Baida province, in central Yemen, in April.

Qadry died while on assignment for Yemen’s Belqees television. A local security source said Huthi rebels were behind the shelling. Since March 2015, at least 15 journalists have been killed in Yemen, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The conflict in Yemen has raged for three years, pitting pro-government forces backed by neighbouring Saudi Arabia and its allies against Iran-backed Huthi rebels. More than 10,000 people have been killed and more than 54,000 injured in what the United Nations has called "the world’s worst humanitarian crisis".

