August 31, 2018
US gives Pakistan Imran-Pompeo phone call recording

Canada, US push toward NAFTA deal by Friday

Iranian foreign minister arrives on two-day visit

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: police

PM promises all required resources to armed forces

Pakistani man in court over ´plot´ to kill Dutch populist Wilders

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

US wants to give Imran space to improve ties with India

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

World

REUTERS
August 31, 2018

Eight Malaysian ‘spies’ under probe for graft

KUALA LUMPUR: A group of former agents from Malaysia’s foreign intelligence agency, including its chief, are being investigated for alleged misappropriation of government funds, a senior Malaysian anti-graft official said on Thursday.

The probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is the latest in a widening crackdown by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed’s government on corruption allegedly linked to the administration of his predecessor, Najib Razak.

Earlier this week, the anti-graft agency arrested eight former officers of the Malaysian External Intelligence Organisation (MEIO), including its former head Hasanah Abdul Hamid, on suspicion of misappropriating about $12 million in government funds.

"We are looking into possible abuse of power by the officers involved, and the misuse of funds, which we believe were government funds," MACC’s deputy commissioner of operations Azam Baki said at a press conference.

Investigators have seized about $6.5 million in cash and valuables from various locations, including the MEIO’s headquarters at the prime minister’s office in Putrajaya, the country’s administrative capital.

A Malaysian businessman with permanent residence status in the United Kingdom has also been detained, Azam said, adding that investigators were still looking for the remainder of the funds.

He said authorities were still investigating the source of the funds, but did not rule out the possibility that the money was linked to billions of dollars allegedly stolen from Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). "Yes, we are looking into that angle also," he said.

