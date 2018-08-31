Not on the streets

Eidul Azha was observed a week ago, but the stench of blood continues to linger and the remains of animals have yet to be disposed of. This is a reminder of our own failures. We need to take suitable steps to ensure that sacrificial animals are slaughtered in designated spaces on Eidul Azha. We must discourage people from slaughtering animals in the middle of the roads or outside people’s homes. Arrangements should be made in allocated spaces to dispose of offal in an efficient manner.

We can take guidance from the Gulf states, where animals are taken to slaughterhouses. They are slaughtered by official butchers who charge a small fee. The specific spaces for slaughtering will make it easy for the municipal authorities to dispose of the unwanted filth efficiently and keep the city clean.

Imtiaz Akhter

Islamabad