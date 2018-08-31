Blocked in Bath Island

While orders have been passed by the Supreme Court instructing the removal of barricades installed on Karachi’s main roads, it must be noted that the orders have not been followed in the case of Bogra Road, Bath Island. This is primarily because of the French consulate that is situated along the road. Because of the consulate, a two-way road along with adjoining pavements and a side road have been entirely closed with concrete blocks and barriers. As a result, there is no direct access from Feroze Nana Road to Bath Island.

The Rangers and the police stop both pedestrians and vehicles at a distance of approximately 100 yards. This open contravention of court orders is surprising as it has been observed that even those roads, on which the CM House and the Bilawal Estate stand, and important consulates, including Saudi Arabia and America’s are located, is opened to traffic. This also greatly inconvenienced residents in the vicinity of the consulate and has resulted in the disruption of water supply as the KWSB has been unable to replace broken sewerage and water lines in the area.

Nizam Shah

Karachi