The odd couple

This refers to the news report ‘Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership’ (Aug 30). Both these gentlemen are troublemakers and the only debatable point is who is the bigger one. I must admit that it is difficult to decide. This is because when it comes to causing disruption, the self-loving Amir Liaquat leaves Faisal Vawda miles behind.

But when it comes to being a foul-mouthed, Vawda takes the lead. In light of this approach, I can safely conclude that any decent organisation which wants to run smoothly would be better off without them because neither of the two ‘gentlemen’ considers himself to be bound by common etiquette and institutional discipline.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi