Where is equality?

If Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari have committed corruption, they are in Pakistan facing jails and courts. But what about General (r) Pervez Musharraf who is abroad and making a mockery of Pakistani law and its judicial system?

When will the Imran-led government take a bold step, get him arrested, and produce him before the Pakistani court to be tried under the relevant law?

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai