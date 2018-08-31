Our sports culture

In the past, our country had fostered talented cricket, hockey, squash and snooker players. But this glorious era seems to have come to an end. Lack of funds and inefficient governing bodies are the main reasons for this state of affairs. Our national hockey team has suffered a lot and faced a series of setbacks at various world competitions. This is deplorable as hockey is our national sport. At this critical juncture, there are no chances of reviving the past prestige of this sport in the foreseeable future. Moreover, those at the helms have directed their energies towards promoting cricket in the country and seem to have glossed over all the other sports. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that a large number of players were compelled to migrate to other countries because they were disappointed by the ignorance shown towards their sports. Many of them have managed to carve their own niche in foreign lands as members of foreign teams.

Pakistan’s prime minister, Imran Khan, is a cricketer-turned politician. In his maiden address to the nation, he vowed to work for the revival of sports. He is fully aware of the importance of such activities. The incumbent government should adopt a cohesive strategy for the revival of sports. It is time to introduce radical reforms in this realm by appointing competent and honest people who are well-versed in their respective fields.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali