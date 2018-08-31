Searching for glory

PIA was once Asia’s leading airline. Our national carrier has even helped other airlines across the world set new benchmarks. But the unfortunate reality is that its standards have deteriorated over time. The airline has received severe criticism owing to delayed flights, poor management and substandard passenger service. The negative feedback of customers has also further tarnished its image. A large number of people avoid travelling on PIA flights as they have serious reservations about their services. It is distressing that our new government has shown no interest in reversing the airline’s severe downfall.

If the prevailing situation remains unchanged, the day isn’t far when the airline will be ranked the worst in the world. We have high hopes from our new government – especially from Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is time that the PM looked into this issue and formulated robust and meticulous policies to rescue the airline. Sustainable solutions are needed to bring the lost glory of PIA back.

Bakhtawar Bijarani

Shikarpur