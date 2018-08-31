Fri August 31, 2018
Newspost

August 31, 2018

A sector with jobs

The new government has promised to create 10 million jobs for the youth. In this regard, the automobile sector is the one that has the potential to create jobs at a massive scale. On the manufacturing side, the country has a sustainable inflow of foreign investments. There are as many as eight new local and foreign entrants into the industry bringing competitive new variants in passenger car segment and both light and heavy commercial vehicle segments. This is going to benefit the country as far as the much-needed foreign investment inflow is concerned. The inflow of investors has already created potential jobs at all layers of the automotive industry. The industry has achieved massive profits despite the inconsistent policies of the previous government and its policymakers. It has always been the backbone of the private sector of Pakistan and there is a need to support it as it will alone create more jobs than any other sector of the country. I urge policymakers to place special emphasis on creating favourable policies for the automotive industry in order to achieve their targets of creating more jobs for the youth and for the overall growth of the industry.

Ali Hammad Jafri

Karachi

