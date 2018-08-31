tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: KDA DG Samiuddin Siddiqui has urged his officers to make efforts to increase the revenue and utilise alternate resources to upgrade KDA. Presiding over a meeting with KDA officers, Siddiqui said the organisation’s aim is to curtail expenditures and make efforts to generate income.
KARACHI: KDA DG Samiuddin Siddiqui has urged his officers to make efforts to increase the revenue and utilise alternate resources to upgrade KDA. Presiding over a meeting with KDA officers, Siddiqui said the organisation’s aim is to curtail expenditures and make efforts to generate income.
Comments