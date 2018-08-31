Fri August 31, 2018
Karachi

JK
Jamal Khurshid
August 31, 2018

PTI MPA, his brother issued with notices in fake divorce certificate case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Syed Imran Ali Shah; his brother, former caretaker minister Syed Junaid Ali Shah and legal heirs of the late surgeon and ex-sports minister Dr Syed Mohammad Ali Shah on a petition of their stepmother in the fake divorce certificate case.

Dr Rehana Ali Shah submitted in the petition that she had married Syed Mohammad Ali Shah in March 1989 and that due to their marriage they have a son, Syed Mustafa Ali Shah.

She submitted that after the death of her spouse, her stepsons Syed Imran Ali Shah and Syed Junaid Ali Shah filed fake divorce documents in a United Kingdom court to deprive her and her son of their inheritance rights.

She claimed that Syed Imran Ali Shah also obtained a succession certificate from the SHC by not mentioning her and his stepbrother Syed Mustafa Ali Shah as legal heirs of the late Dr Syed Mohammad Ali Shah.

She submitted that former district council officer Syed Arif Hussain Jaffery also confirmed that the divorce certificate bore his false signature, while the District Central deputy director had issued a certificate to the Liaquatabad union committee chairman to cancel the divorce certificate issued by the Central District Municipal Corporation as fake, but the certificate is yet to be cancelled.

She requested the court to direct the union council to cancel the divorce certificate that was wrongly issued by the Liaquatabad union committee 43. Her counsel submitted that one succession case was filed by the petitioner’s stepson Syed Junaid Ali Shah, and after filing objection to the case, it was converted into a suit, while another civil suit was also filed with the high court.

The SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar observed that although the civil litigation was filed by the petitioner, the instant issue was related to confirmation of the divorce certificate issued by the union committee.

The court observed that it would be appropriate to issue notices to other legal heirs of the late Dr Syed Mohammad Ali Shah so their replies could also be recorded.

The court directed the office to issue notices to the legal heirs of the late Dr Syed Mohammad Ali Shah after obtaining their addresses from the petitioner.

The court also directed the office to issue notices to the district central local government deputy director who had issued the letter to the union committee with regard to the cancellation of the divorce certificate, with the order that the officer appear in person on September 27 to explain the situation.

