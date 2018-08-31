Fri August 31, 2018
Our Correspondent
August 31, 2018

CS orders forming strategic plan to retrieve encroached forestland

Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has called for the formulation of a comprehensive strategic plan to retrieve all of Sindh’s forestland from encroachers and unauthorised occupants.

Khan issued the directives on Thursday in a meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat. Forest and Wildlife Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Suhail Akbar Shah, Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Dr Iqbal Hussain Durrani, Home Secretary Haroon Ahmed Khan, Karachi Additional Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and representatives of the Sindh Police and Pakistan Rangers attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners participated through video link.

The forest and wildlife ACS informed the meeting that cases of encroached forestland and illegal allotment of forestland have been taken up in order to get the land vacated and revoke illegal allotment.

The chief secretary asked the divisional commissioners to ensure coordinated efforts to retrieve encroached land and cancel illegal allotments under an extensive plan under the guidance and consultation of Shah and Durrani.

Khan also instructed Shah to finalise the plan regarding this within a week in collaboration with divisional commissioners. He emphasised that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had ordered to get encroached forestland vacated on an expeditious basis.

He also noted that the services of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission should also be obtained to geo-map forestland, while Sindh Police, Pakistan Rangers and Anti-Encroachment Cell of the Board of Revenue would also assist the relevant divisional and district administrations in the process.

