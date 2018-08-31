S&P pays $157mln to settle lawsuit

SYDNEY: Ratings firm Standard & Poor´s paid A$215 million ($157 million) to settle a lawsuit in Australia where it was accused of overlooking risks when awarding high ratings to opaque investments that imploded in the global financial crisis.

Australia´s Federal Court published the figure on Thursday after approving its terms earlier in the month, in a decision ending the last crisis-era case against the firm.

S&P declined to comment on Thursday and referred Reuters to earlier remarks which said it was "pleased" to settle the case.

The U.S.-based ratings agency was sued by two local governments and two pension funds in Australia, which lost money on synthetic collateralised debt obligations (SCDOs) rated by S&P when the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis hit a decade ago.

During the case, lawyers for the local councils accused S&P of weakening its risk assessment criteria to win business and turn out high ratings on opaque debt products.

S&P said it designed and assigned ratings in accordance with well-recognised international practice and Australian regulations. "It is plain beyond peradventure that the gross settlement sum is an amount which is fair," Federal Court Justice Michael Lee said in a written decision.

He added that it "amounts to significant vindication," for the pension funds and local councils, though was critical of litigation funder Litigation Capital Partners receiving an "extraordinarily large" A$92 million portion of the settlement.