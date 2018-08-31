AHL receives CFA awards

KARACHI: Arif Habib Limited (AHL), one of Pakistan’s leading brokerage and investment banking firms has been awarded by CFA Society Pakistan, a statement said on Thursday.

The CFA Society Pakistan in their 15th Excellence Awards gave best corporate finance house and best equity research analyst to AHL, whereas Senior Research Analyst Tahir Abbas was recognised as the best equity research analyst.

These annual awards are considered the capital markets’ industry benchmarks and are based on a confidential poll, surveying respondents comprising the buy-side asset managers and investment professionals from Pakistan’s financial sector including banks, asset management companies, DFIs and other financial Institutions.

AHL is the only stock broking and investment banking firm which has been awarded winner by the CFA Society Pakistan for the last four consecutive years in the category of best corporate finance house.

Dr Ishrat Hussain, former governor, State Bank of Pakistan, and Advisor for Institutional Reforms and Austerity of Pakistan, graced the occasion and presented the awards to the winners.