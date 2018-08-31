Jaffer Business partners with SAP

KARACHI: Jaffer Business Systems (JBS) and SAP have recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), a statement said on Thursday.

According to the MoU, JBS has partnered with SAP for providing licensing, implementation and support services in Pakistan, it added.

In Pakistan, there are a number of public and private sector companies, which are now relying on SAP’s enterprise solutions and this number has been growing steadily over the years, the statement said.

Seeing this progressive growth, JBS has come together with SAP in order to play a key role in helping organisations succeed.

Becoming a partner of SAP, JBS will help companies identify, buy, implement, and run the SAP solutions that best fit their unique needs, it added.