Engaging civil society in development must, but with caution

Comment

LAHORE: The need to engage civil society in development cannot be underscored enough, however, state planners need to be cautious as not all organisations contribute to the development of active citizens, and not all claims to represent the poor are legitimate.

If we look at the civil society organisations operating in Pakistan, it would be found that only a few are working for the benefit of the country. Some are providing microcredit to the poor; some operating chain of schools for the down trodden and some are operating free clinics for low income groups.

These are the organisations that know problems at the grassroots level. They can guide the planners to improve provisions of finance to the poor, healthcare needs of the less privileged class in minimum resources, and the impartment of knowledge through qualified and dedicated teachers. These dedicated civil society NGOs are few, and the government seldom engages them in development planning.

Then there are hundreds of NGOs working for the protection of civil rights of the society. Their cause may seem noble, but by making videos of victims of acid burns, child marriages, high handedness feudal, rape victims and so on they also lower the image of the country.

These evidences should be presented to the authorities for action with the warning that in case of inaction it would go viral in social media. Most of these NGOs are funded from outside Pakistan and might unknowingly be serving the purpose of anti-Pakistan foreign elements.

The planners should engage only those civil society organisations that are serving humanity without tarnishing the image of Pakistan outside. We need positive perception of Pakistan outside.

The ugly incidences that are highlighted from Pakistan are more prevalent in our neighbouring country, but are ignored by the foreigners. The main issue in relation to growth and development is that we need to engage sincere civil society organisations to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth. Inclusive growth needs active participation of all segments of society. We cannot deliver sustainable development without understanding how effective, accountable public authority evolves through a political process of bargaining between elites, as well as between the state and organised groups in society.

We need to tackle the perverse incentives that globalisation may have created for political elites that are responsible for the fragility of our state. Decentralisation is good if the process is executed prudently.

However, the planners should be more aware of the disadvantages of decentralisation as unplanned decentralisation could consolidate local inequalities and elite capture.

There is dire need to consider ways to strengthen the informal local institutions that work for the poor. We must find legitimate ways to help citizens to engage in different dimensions of the policy process.

Moreover, there is a need to look beyond a narrow concept of ‘pro-poor’ to support middle class political engagement in development.

Market-oriented reforms in service provision have not necessarily improved basic services for poor people. Public sector reforms can restrict opportunities for groups to shape policy and organise effective monitoring of service delivery; and strengthening civil society is not sufficient for pro-developmental outcomes.

Involving citizens in service delivery reform to improve accountability is a good approach; however formal participatory mechanisms can exclude the poor. It is therefore necessary to implement reforms in ways that create opportunities for collective action.

It is imperative to use tax reform to enhance political accountability, and prioritise tax systems that build effective national and local public authority and improve the link between central and local authority. We should also seek to develop tax systems to build the state’s administrative and economic capacity. Planners should recognise that progressive taxation properly linked to expenditure, can improve legitimacy through redistribution that tackles politically destabilising inequalities.