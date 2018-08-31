Copper dips

Singapore : LME copper edged down 0.1 percent to $6,080 a tonne, while in Shanghai copper was trading 0.6 percent lower.

Shanghai lead was the biggest gainer, rising 1.8 percent on concerns of a tightening environmental crackdown in China.

Copper prices have recovered from a recent rout, but the possibility of the trade dispute between Washington and Beijing escalating and its potential to crimp demand in China, the world´s top consumer, is expected to cap gains. London aluminium prices were on course for their first drop in six sessions on Thursday, as trade tensions between the United States and China again weighed on metals prices after optimism over a revised North American Free Trade Agreement. The United States is aiming to meet a Friday deadline for a deal with Canada in their NAFTA negotiations, days after it reached a bilateral agreement with Mexico.