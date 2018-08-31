Cotton unchanged

Karachi : Active trading activity was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rates firm at Rs8,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,574/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood unchanged at Rs8,160/maund and Rs8,745/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said arrivals further increased, while rates remained firm.

Karachi cotton market recorded 25 transactions of around 18,000 bales at the rate of Rs8,000/maund to Rs8,300/maund. Deals were reported from Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Kotri, Khipro, Shahpur Chakar, Nawabshah, Hyderabad, Maqsoodo Rind, Khadro, Fazilpur, Khanewal, Burewala, Chichawatni, Haroonabad, Hasilpur and other stations.