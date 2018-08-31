Oil rises

Singapore : Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending solid gains from the previous session on a fall in U.S. crude inventories and expected disruptions to supply from Iran and Venezuela.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $77.40 per barrel at 0657 GMT, up 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $69.83 a barrel. Brent crude has risen by more than 9 percent since Aug. 15 and on Thursday reached its highest since July 11 at $77.48 a barrel. U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Aug. 24, to 405.79 million barrels. U.S. production was flat.

"Oil prices rose on the back of an unexpected U.S. inventory draw, the second week in a row of declines, together with gasoline demand reaching a record high," said William O´Loughlin, investment analyst at Australia´s Rivkin Securities.