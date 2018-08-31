ISGSL seeks licence to build oil pipeline

KARACHI: Inter State Gas Systems Limited (IGSL) has approached Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) seeking license for construction and operation of new oil pipeline.

In its license application dated August 7, 2018, ISGSL sought construction of a 427 kilometres new oil pipeline from Machike, Sheikhupura to Taru Jabba, Peshawar. The project will be capable of transporting dual oil products ie high speed diesel (HSD) and motor spirit (MS) from Machike to Taru Jabba completing the pipeline backbone from Karachi to Peshawar.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meeting held on November 1, 2017 had approved the said pipeline project to be developed by ISGSL. However, Ogra on June 8, 2018 granted a license to Frontier Oil Company (FOC), a subsidiary of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), to install white oil pipeline on the very route. In a public hearing conducted by Ogra in June, ISGS appeared as the aggrieved party and voiced reservations over the awarding of the license to FOC on the route that had already been given go-ahead by the federal government to the former.

According to ISGCL website, white oil pipeline will cater to future demand forecasts and meet the increasing volumes of white oil products that will enter into the energy mix in the years ahead. Moreover, it would act as a backbone to the existing oil pipeline infrastructure, and its completion would mean an integrated network stretching from the north to the south of the country. ISGSL also anticipated considerable interest of foreign investors in the country.