Restoration of sports top priority: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Wednesday said the restoration of sports activities at grounds would ensure a healthy society in the country.

Mirza, who visited Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Wednesday, said the government will make all-out efforts for the promotion of sports activities in the country. “Terrorism will eventually come to an end after restoration of sports activities in grounds,” she said.

Fehmida added that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to sports’ development in the country. “Government’s top priority is to uplift the sports activities in the country,” she said.

Earlier, PSB Director General Arif Ibrahim briefed the federal minister on the affairs of the PSB, IPC and sports.

“The PSB is bearing all the expenses of the 245-member contingent participating in the ongoing Asian Games in Indonesia,” he said.

The minister was told that there are 42 national sports federations affiliated with the PSB. “The special grant of the federations is sanctioned after the approval of executive committee,” he said.

Deputy Director General (Acad) Muhammad Shahid, Director National Sports Federations Muhammad Azam Dar, Deputy Director General Agha Amjadullah, Director Ghazanfar Javed, Dr Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.