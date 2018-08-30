Culture of free tickets should be abolished: Sallu

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer and ex-chairman national selection committee Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu believes that keeping in view the vision of former Pakistan captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan the regional cricket should be preferred but the departmental cricket should not be ignored.

While talking to ‘The News’ Sallu, who had also served as Karachi Cricket Association selector a number of times, was of the view that regional cricket should go side by side departmental cricket.

Sallu, who has been closely associated with Pakistan national and domestic cricket since long and has also played cricket in England and Scotland, was of the view that socio-economic conditions were altogether different in Pakistan, England and Australia.

The regional/district associations of Pakistan have no funds to feed their players and depend on the PCB whereas in UK and Australia counties and cricketing bodies are financially strong enough to employee cricketers.

More in England and Australia their socio-economic system provides social security to the unemployed ones. Cricketers in Pakistan are dependent on departments and now to some extent PCB.

It may be recalled that in the past Quaid-i-Azam Trophy for the divisional cricket associations (now regions) and PCB Patron’s Trophy Cricket Championship for departments were organised side by side by the PCB.

To a question, Sallu hoped that Imran Khan, as a prime minister and patron of the PCB, will make all-out efforts to revolutionise Pakistan cricket.

While greeting 1992 World Cup champion team captain Imran as new premier and PCB patron, Sallu hoped that he will definitely bring reforms in domestic cricket, making it one of the bests in the world.

Former chief selector further hoped Imran will bring merit, transparency and smoothness in Pakistan cricket and was confident under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, cricket will flourish rapidly.

Moreover, Sallu had another idea about Pakistan cricket culture and that was about the demand of free passes and free tickets by the people interested to watch national and international matches in the country.

He was of the view that nowhere in the cricket-playing countries free passes or complimentary tickets are issued. But here in Pakistan common man buys the tickets but those who can easily afford to buy tickets throng the cricket stadium to demand free or complimentary tickets.

Sallu cited the example of Bangladesh where Bangladesh Cricket Board as well as their government have totally abolished the culture of free tickets and that they have made people realise that demanding free/complimentary tickets is also against self-respect and they should no more beg for free tickets.