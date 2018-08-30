Nargis gets hero’s welcome in Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) gave a splendid welcome to the first Pakistani sportswoman to win a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

Hailing from Quetta’s Hazara community, Nargis claimed the medal in karate by outclassing Nepal’s Rita Karki in a 3-1 match in the 68+kg event.

Upon her return to Pakistan, the 19-year-old medalist and her fellow Pakistani players were showered with flower petals.

Speaking to media, Nargis said that at present sports other than cricket are also being appreciated in Pakistan.

“If we are facilitated with foreign coaches, we will be able to perform even better at international level,” she said.

Nargis said that she was delighted to have won the medal, adding that she could also win gold medals in the world events if she received government support.