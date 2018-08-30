Thousands hurl tomatoes in Spanish food fight

BUNOL, Spain,: Thousands of revellers hurled some 145 tonnes of tomatoes at each other on Wednesday, celebrating the messy annual Tomatina festival in the eastern Spanish town of Bunol.

A fire cracker signal marked the start of the massive food fight at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) and during the next hour, six trucks loaded with over-ripe tomatoes drove through the small town´s main street providing ammunition for festival-goers. Some wore sunglasses or goggles as protection for their eyes as they covered each other in red pulp.