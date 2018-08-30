Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

World

AFP
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Former Malaysian spy chief held over theft of poll funds

KUALA LUMPUR: A controversial Malaysian former spy chief was remanded in custody Wednesday over the alleged theft of funds intended to be used for a historic general election in May.

Hasanah Abdul Hamid, ex-head of Malaysia´s External Intelligence Organisation, was an ally of former leader Najib Razak, who was unexpectedly ejected from office at the polls amid allegations he and his cronies stole huge sums of public money. There has been a purge of senior officials with links to the former government since the election upset, with the attorney-general and the head of the civil service among those losing their jobs.

Hasanah was arrested on Tuesday by anti-corruption investigators probing the theft of the election funds from the prime minister´s department, which reports say amount to millions of ringgit. The 61-year-old appeared in court Wednesday in the administrative capital Putrajaya and was remanded in custody for five days, an official from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission told AFP.

"Hasanah is being investigated for abuse of power," the official added. Anti-graft investigators have this week arrested seven other officers from Hasanah´s agency, which worked directly under the prime minister´s department, as part of their probe into the missing money. Hasanah was at the centre of a controversy last month after a letter she wrote to the head of the CIA before the election leaked online.

In the letter, she urged the US to back Najib and said he was a friend of America, while describing Mahathir Mohamad -- Malaysia´s new leader after triumphing in the election at the head of a reformist alliance -- as "anti-West".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response