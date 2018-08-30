Thu August 30, 2018
National

MR
Monitoring Report
August 30, 2018

10 more ministers likely to be inducted in cabinet

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet is likely to be expanded as eight to 10 new members are expected to be inducted next month, Geo News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet currently includes 16 ministers and five advisers. However, several key ministries lie vacant. According to sources, the prime minister was briefed regarding the ministries and was told that several are vacant owing to which the advisers are facing difficulty in fulfilling their roles and the decision making process.

The premier was informed that a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee was held, however, there are six ministries related to it who do not have someone on the top post, sources said. Ministries of transportation, power division, privatisation, national food security, statistics and water resources do not have a minister which is why important decisions pertaining to them cannot be made, the sources further added regarding the briefing to the prime minister. The premier then gave the nod and directed that appointments be made on the vacant ministries, sources said.

Following his directives, eight to 10 ministers are expected to be inducted in the cabinet next month, sources added. A day earlier, PM Imran decided to appoint Sheheryar Afridi as minister of state for interior. On August 20, when premier’s cabinet was sworn-in he had retained the interior portfolio.

