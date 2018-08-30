Political interference & ad hocism: Interim BoG streamlines affairs at Nowshera Medical College

PESHAWAR: In a short span of time, the interim Board of Governors (BoG) put the Nowshera Medical College and its tertiary care hospital on the right track by appointing a full-time medical director and dean on merit and implementing health reforms.

Like other medical and teaching institutions, the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved an interim BoG for Medical Teaching Institute Nowshera as per the order of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

An ophthalmologist Prof Dr Ziaul Islam was selected along with other members for the Nowshera Medical College. The BoG members nominated Prof Ziaul Islam as chairman of the board.

The board immediately called its meeting and after discussing the issues made a strategy for the institution.

The board members pointed out that all key positions of the administration of MTI Nowshera, including the Dean of Nowshera Medical College, Medical Director and Hospital Director of Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex were made on ad hoc basis.

Dean NMC, Dr Mohammad Jahangir, a professor of pediatric surgery, was given the additional responsibility of Dean NMC by the former chairman BoG even though the board had been de-notified by the government.

Interestingly, the hospital authorities had lodged the first information report against the previous chairman BoG but he managed to obtain bail before arrest.

According to the interim board members, Dr Jahangir’s appointment as Dean NMC was neither approved by the provincial secretary Health nor the BoG.

He was relieved from his additional responsibility and another professor of the college was given additional charge till the selection through advertisement and interview.

Dr Jahangir went to the court and challenged the order of the BoG. This amounted to sabotaging the process of selection of the dean.

The post of dean was already advertised and interviews were held on August 4th, 2018 by medical experts, professionals, professors from Hayatabad Medical Complex and Khyber Medical College, Peshawar.

A senior ophthalmologist, Prof Zia Mohammad was selected as dean.

Prof Zia Mohammad had retired as professor of ophthalmology and previously served Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) as medical director.

He is the supervisor and examiner of FCPS examination in Ophthalmology at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan.

Also, Dr Zia Mohammad remained a member of the Public Service Commission, Peshawar. He is also a member of the Senate of Khyber Medical University (KMU).

Dr Jahangir submitted a petition in the Peshawar High Court, but the court reportedly didn’t give him any relief.

Another issue faced by the interim board was of Medical Director, appointed by the former chairman BoG for three years with monthly salary package of Rs400,000, allegedly without fulfilling the criteria.

“Exigency is normally for 2 to 3 months while the post of MD was already advertised. The doctor selected for such a high profile post (MD), to whom all the teaching staff will report, was selected without merit. Interestingly the doctor concerned has done his MBBS but has mentioned the running of a CNG station as its in-charge as his experience,” a BoG member told The News.

Because of his experience as in-charge of CNG station, people used to make fun of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s merit for higher positions such as medical director after this person finally chosen for the job.

The caretaker government dissolved the previous board of governors on May 11, 2018 and subsequently the BoG did not approve his appointment.

The interim board issued his relieving order but he is still on the interim relief from the Peshawar High Court.

Besides making important administrative decisions, improving patient care and utilising available faculty and resources was another

major issue as a long tussle among the previous medical director, hospital director and dean had almost paralysed the services.

Some important services like CCU and cardiac ward were locked since long at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, though qualified staff, including professor and assistant professor of cardiology, was already hired.

According to sources, Chairman BoG Prof Ziaul Islam was told that due to lack of staff these services could not be provided and patients used to be referred to Mardan Medical Complex or Peshawar.

Some of the critical patients would die on the way to the hospitals in Mardan and Peshawar.

“It was revealed that there is enough staff but due to internal differences in the administration, these facilities could not be provided,” said a BoG member.

He said BoG chairman and other members directed the Hospital Director to provide staff on a priority basis and opened CCU and cardiology ward on August 13, 2018.

The provincial assembly had passed the MTI Act 2015 but rules were made by the Health Department and MTIs were supposed to form their regulations.

The BoG in Nowshera came to know that former board had made the regulations for MTI Nowshera against the government rules and regulations of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) due to vested interest of the faculty members.

The board members said they were in the process to correct the regulations as per government rules and PMDC regulations.

According to insiders, Dr Jahangir after sensing his removal had recruited around 15 people in the two institutions allegedly on backdates and without the approval of the board.

The present interim board has held six meetings so far in the last five weeks.

Interestingly, former chief minister Pervez Khattak and former Excise and Taxation minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel are alleged to have recruited a number of their blue-eyed people in the hospital and medical college, but they were least interested in improving the patient care.