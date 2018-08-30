Obituary

LAKKIMARWAT: A local elder, Haji Abdur Rehman Shah, passed away here at Matora area in Lakki Marwat on Wednesday after a protracted illness.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard. A large number of people turned up at the funeral of the deceased.

He was the father of Zahidur Rehman, brother of Syed Yaqoob Shah and uncle of Shaukatullah Shah, Executive Engineer, Communication & Works, Orakzai, Syed kalimullah Shah, a local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Rehmatullah of the Police Department , Inamullah, a govt contractor, and Syed Imranullah Shah Advocate of the Peshawar High Court. His Rasm-e-Qul will be offered at the family residence in Matora tomorrow (Friday).