Kamran Bangash named special assistant on IT

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker from Peshawar Kamran Khan Bangash has been named Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Information Technology.

Earlier, he was nominated as minister for the Information Technology. He told The News, the new list released from Banigala had mentioned him as Special Assistant to Chief Minister for the same ministry.

Kamran Bangash said the party leadership had taken the decision in the interest of the party and country and he was happy with that. The 11-member cabinet took oath at the Governor’s House included Senior Minister Atif Khan who would have the Tourism Ministry.

Kamran Bangash has been associated with PTI since 2006 and was head of the PTI Social Media in KP from 2007-10, remained a member of the PTI National Youth Council from 2011-13, information secretary for PTI Peshawar in 2009, coordinator for the Insaf Doctors Forum (2010-12) and member of the Insaf Professional Forum 2010-18. He was a vocal member of the Town-I (Peshawar City).