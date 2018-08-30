Woman killed as pistol goes off accidentally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A woman was killed when a pistol went off accidentally in Bodigram Matta area of Swat district on Wednesday.
One Darwez Khan, resident of Bodigram Swat district, was cleaning his pistol when it went off accidently and hit his wife, resultantly she sustained serious injury. The injured was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injury.
