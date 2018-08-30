Swat flora Research conference on Sep 5

MINGORA: The University of Swat would organise a research conference on use and promotion of flora on September 5.

The conference titled “conservation of medicinal and aromatic plants for improving the livelihood of mountain communities through industrial linkages,” would be held at a hotel.

Researchers from Germany, Turkey and other countries would present their papers in the second conference on such a topic, arranged in collaboration with the Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity of University of Swat and Higher Education Commission (HEC).