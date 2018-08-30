Dir police launches awareness drive

TIMERGARA: The personnel of the Lower Dir traffic police on Wednesday launched a drive to create awareness among schoolchildren and the public about traffic rules.

The drive was launched after directives of District Police Officer (DPO), Lower Dir, Arif Shahbaz Wazir.

In-charge Lower Dir traffic police, Shad Muhammad Khan and Hashmatullah visited various public and private schools in Timergara and Balambat and delivered lectures to create awareness among students regarding traffic rules to avoid any untoward incident.

The students were told to take great care while crossing the road as they said a large number of road accidents occurred due to poor knowledge of traffic rules and regulations.

Later, a walk was held to create awareness among public regarding traffic laws. A number of traffic personnel and prominent people from all walks of life were present on the occasion.