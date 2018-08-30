ANP submits resolution in KP Assembly seeking due share of gas supply

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) has submitted a resolution in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, stating that the province is being deprived of its share in the gas supply.

ANP’s parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak and Khushdil Khan submitted the resolution, asking the government to ensure provision of gas supply to all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The resolution asked the government to take up the issue with federal government as article 158 of the Constitution has stated that the requirement of the province producing the gas would be met first.

It said that most of the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deprived of gas supply that had resulted in tree cutting and deforestation. The resolution suggested that the government should allocate funds from the tree plantation project towards gas supply to the areas where residents cut trees for fuel wood.