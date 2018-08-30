Thu August 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 30, 2018

Two killed, two wounded in Lakki Marwat firing incidents

LAKKI MARWAT: Two persons were killed and as many were injured in separate firing incidents at musical concerts in Hayatkhel and Zangikhel localities of the district.

The police officials said that one Usman was killed and two others, including Sajjad and Khalid Usman, sustained injuries when some villagers resorted to firing at musical concert in Hayatkhel village.

They said that the incident occurred in the limits of Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station of Darra Pezu town. They said one of the wounded villagers, Sajjad, succumbed to his injuries. The deceased Usman’s father Wakil Khan, a resident of Aezerkhel village, told police that his son had gone to Hayatkhel village to attend a musical concert arranged in connection with wedding of Rafiq Khan.

He said that two other persons, including Sajjad of Faqeer Kiri Allah Yar and Khalid Usman of Sarga Kherukhel, were wounded in the incident and shifted to local hospital. “One of the wounded men identified as Sajjad Khan later died in the hospital,” confirmed a police official in Shaheed Haibat Ali Khan Police Station.

Separately, a villager was shot and injured near Zangikhel village when he was returning from a musical concert.

The injured identified as Ikramullah told police that after attending musical concert in Zangikhel village he along with his companion Fazil left for his village Mela Mandrakhel on motorcycle.

He said that three armed men intercepted them near the village at gunpoint, took him to a deserted place and opened fire on him. “I sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to Government City Hospital,” he said, adding that he had exchanged harsh words with the attackers in the musical concert.

The police registered a case against Ajab Khan, Kamal Khan and their unknown accomplice under relevant section of law and started investigation.

Comments

