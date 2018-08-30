Four arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police arrested four outlaws in the limits of the Akora Khattak Police Station on Wednesday.

Official sources said one Nasrullah had reported to the police that he was on his way in a passenger vehicle before Eidul Azha to purchase sacrificial animals when the commuters traveling in the same vehicle snatched Rs98,000 from him at gunpoint near Kund Morr.

Taking action, the police started investigation and arrested two of the accused identified as Raham Gul, hailing from Peshawar and Amjad, a resident of Charsadda.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and disclosed the names of their other accomplices. The police also recovered the money the robbers had snatched from Nasrullah.