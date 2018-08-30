Senate question hour: Corruption, malpractice decreased in Railways in 4 years

ISLAMABAD: During the question hour in the Senate, it was informed that corruption and malpractice had decreased in the Pakistan Railways during last four years.

However, Minister for Railways Sh Rashid told the House that the deficit of the Railways was Rs30.5 billion in 2013 and it had reached Rs41 billion in 2018 and there was a case of 1800 inferior quality hopper wagons, 58 Chinese locomotives while 30 of them were useless, all procured through single bidding.

He said there was a major case of 55 engines from the United States twice at the price of what India had purchased.

Meanwhile, joint opposition marred the Senate proceedings with two back-to-back walkouts, one over remarks of Minister for Railways Sh. Rashid Ahmad, forcing the acting Chairman Salim Mandiwala to adjourn the House till Thursday.

The opposition senators staged first walkout from the House during the question hour to agitate remarks of the Minister for Railways, which were expunged along with those, made by PML-N Senator Ch Tanvir Khan against the minister. Both hail from Rawalpindi.

The absence of the Opposition left the House short of quorum. The chair ordered for ringing of bells for five minutes; even then the House was not found in order. The proceedings were suspended for 30 minutes for want of minimum presence of 26 senators in the House.

However, before, the chair ordered for count, there was an interesting exchange of remarks between Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry and PML-N Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi, who pointed out the quorum along with PkMAP Senator Muhammad Azam Musakhail and said, “First ensure quorum in the House in the Naya Pakistan”.

To this, Fawad retorted, “Don’t joke like kids. One minute of the proceedings cost the nation’s millions of rupees. You will go back home and sleep”. Later, he in a reconciliatory tone he said the government and the opposition run the House together.

The Railway Minister was informing the Senate about the details regarding the land, belonging to the Railways and pointed out that it had a total of 170,000 acres of land, of which 126,000 acres was ‘workable’, whereas they had decided to retain 20,000 acres and the details of the rest would be presented to the cabinet for a decision about its usage.

The minister noted that he was getting conflicting figure about the revenue generated through the land leased out during the tenure of previous government and added the figure was Rs40 billion, Rs42 billion and Rs47 billion.

He said they had no intention to dislodge the katch abadis on the Railways land but would not spare the railway officers, who had occupied the land along with the land mafia and even commercial plazas had been built. At this point, he made the remarks, which led to protest in the House. Senator Tanvir responded in the same way and alleged the minister had also occupied the government land, referring to the Lal Haveli.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan rose to request the chair to expunge the particular remarks, made by the minister and then by Senator Tanvir. The chair expunged those remarks. However, this failed to cool the tempers down, leading the opposition walk-out.

The second time opposition legislators made exit from the House was when PTI Senator Muhammad Azam Swati moved a calling attention notice to draw the attention of Minister for Parliamentary Affairs towards the alleged failure of the result transmission system in the general election, 2018 and the performance of the Election Commission of Pakistan in this regard.

As the House resumed, again there were noisy scenes with ex-chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani objecting to allowing a member to make a speech through a calling attention notice, whereas he insisted the government wanted to eyewash the raging issue of electoral controversy, for the opposition had already called for constitution of a parliamentary commission to probe the entire exercise.

“But the government appears to eyewash this matter by asking for a probe into RTS failure,” he alleged amid protest by PML-N Senator Mushahidullah Khan and some other opposition Senators also stood up and start expressing their views.