Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ

Imran Khan gets briefing on defence, internal security at GHQ
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1

ECP to begin vote registration of overseas Pakistanis from Sept 1
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership

Faisal Vawda lambasts Amir Liaquat for his comments against PTI leadership
'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'

'10 more ministers likely to be inducted into cabinet'
US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September

US defence secretary confirms Pompeo will visit Pakistan in September
Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Pakistan objects to two Indian projects on Chenab River

Top Story

REUTERS
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM to skip next month’s UNGA session

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan will skip next month’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session to focus his attention on the country’s economy, said his foreign minister.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the Pakistani delegation at 73rd UNGA session set to open on September 18. “No, the prime minister is not going; I will lead Pakistani delegation,” Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters on Tuesday evening.

There was a debate in Pakistan whether the new prime minister would attend the UN session or stay home as part of his austerity drive and focus on economic issues.

“The prime minister of Pakistan thinks that the present situation in the country needs attention,” Qureshi told the media. He said Khan wants to focus on his new government, sworn in earlier this month, and a looming currency crisis which threatens to derail the fast-growing economy.

Pakistan’s economy expanded at 5.8 per cent in the last fiscal year, its quickest pace in 13 years, but the rupee currency has been devalued four times since December. Interest rates have been raised three times.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser

PFDC L’Oreal Paris Bridal Week: curtain raiser
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Manto celebrates good, sensitive men, reveals Nandita Das

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response