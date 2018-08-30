NAB chief meets PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan had an important meeting with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal here at the Prime Minister Office on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which lasted about three quarters of an hour, issues related to eradication of corruption from the society and new legislation for the purpose were discussed. On the occasion, the prime minister made it clear that elimination of corruption and accountability of all corrupt elements without discrimination is the top priority of the government.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Imran Khan said the government would extend support for strengthening of the Bureau and boosting its performance. He expressed satisfaction over recent performance of the NAB and vowed to strengthen the Bureau.

The NAB chairman felicitated Imran Khan on assuming the office of prime minister.