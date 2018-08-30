‘Peaceful atmosphere to be ensured during Muharram’

FAISALABAD: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar Wednesday stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquility in Faisalabad region during Muharram by adopting fool-proof security measures.

Addressing a meeting of Ulema, the RPO said he had already issued instructions to CPO Faisalabad and DPOs of Jhang,Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to immediately chalk out a comprehensive and foolproof security plan during Muharram.

He said members of Aman Committee could play a pivotal role in this regard. He urged religious scholars to assist the police to effectively combat disruptive elements.

He asked Ulema to shun petty differences and play a positive role to maintain peace and cohesion during Muharram.

The RPO also directed the DPOs of Faisalabad Region to constitute 'Aman Committees' in their respective districts comprising religious scholars during Muharram.

He further directed the DPOs of Faisalabad region to re-examine their security measures and depute adequate police guards at Imambarghahs and other worship places.

The RPO asked the DPOs to constitute "Aman Committees" at district and police station-level and activate them properly.

He asked DPOs of the Faisalabad region to personally visit different places to check the security measures.