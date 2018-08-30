‘Facilities to be ensured at Baba Fareed shrine’

PAKPATTAN: Punjab Auqaf Department secretary/chief administrator of Auqaf Department Sardar Hamza Ali has said that maximum facilities would be provided to the devotees visiting the shrine of Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

He was addressing a meeting held regarding the 776 annual Urs of the sufi saint here on Wednesday. He said foolproof security measures would be taken on the occasion. “Temporary bus stand and extra beds at the DHQ hospital Pakpattan would be made available for the devotees.”

He issued instructions to keep the shrine clean. Custodian of the shrine, Dewan Modood Masood and others also participated in the meeting.