Adjournment motion moved against Fesco lethargy

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf MNA from NA-113 Kamalia, Riaz Fatyana Wednesday filed an adjournment motion in the National Assembly, stating the citizens of Kamalia and Pir Mahal are facing loss of millions of rupees as Fesco has completely failed to control tripping, fluctuation and low voltage.

These low voltage problems have resulted in burning and damaging of electric appliances.

Fatyana claimed that people were staging demonstrations all over the district due to this technical fault and law and order situation can be created any time. “Due to low voltage, the municipal committees were unable to run their electric pump motors for supplying potable water and for draining out sewerage water from the pipelines. Dirty water is flowing on the streets and also entering the houses in all towns of the district,” he explained.

The Fesco's administrative structure has totally been destroyed and no action is being taken against the responsible persons. The Fesco officers are not ready to come out of their air-conditioned offices to resolve the issue, he alleged.